Barclays PLC Has $133,000 Holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,558 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 8,586,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 357.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 377,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $190,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.