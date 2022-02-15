Barclays PLC Invests $159,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

FTEC opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.45. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

