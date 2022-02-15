Barclays PLC Purchases 2,768 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $154,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $207,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $598.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 2.46.

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $636,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,362,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

