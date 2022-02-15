Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,533,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 2.09. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -477.27%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

