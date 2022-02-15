Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,605 ($35.25) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.39) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.48) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.83) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.12) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.78) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,398 ($32.45).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,239 ($30.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £43.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.36. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,451 ($33.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,306.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,244.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.48) per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

