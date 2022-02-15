Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.91.

BAX stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

