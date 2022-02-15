Bayberry Capital Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,520,000. Hillman Solutions comprises 10.8% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.68% of Hillman Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.