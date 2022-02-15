Bayberry Capital Partners LP Takes $1.33 Million Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Vapotherm accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 211.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,393. The stock has a market cap of $403.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

