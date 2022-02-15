Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after acquiring an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,404,000 after buying an additional 153,739 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after buying an additional 116,982 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after buying an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

