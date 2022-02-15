Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.84. 15,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $449.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

