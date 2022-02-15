Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 59,944 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 125.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,944 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,466. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

