Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $96.81. 1,068,205 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

