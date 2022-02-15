Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

