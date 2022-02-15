Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
