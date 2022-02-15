Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

