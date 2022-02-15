Benefit Street Partners LLC Sells 185,000 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Benefit Street Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 5.8% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Benefit Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,382,000. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. 2,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

