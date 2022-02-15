Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Bentley Systems posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bentley Systems.

Several analysts have commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 785,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,231. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

