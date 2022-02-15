Berry (BRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Berry has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $10.65.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
