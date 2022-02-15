Berry (BRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Berry has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Get Berry alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.