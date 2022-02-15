Beryl Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 3.92% of Gores Technology Partners worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 681,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 150,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.