Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,412,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1,136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 568,363 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 3,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,258. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

