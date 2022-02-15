Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 404,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

MNR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,602. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.71. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

