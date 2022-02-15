Beryl Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,257 shares during the period. Forum Merger IV makes up about 1.4% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMIV. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 175,184 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 153,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 162,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of FMIV remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.