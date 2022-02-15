BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Trading 6.1% Higher

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.54. 17,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,902,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,377,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

