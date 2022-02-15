BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s underlying attributable profit from continuing operations surged 57% year over year to $9.7 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2022 on higher prices and strong operational performance. BHP anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior year. BHP is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. However, its unit cost guidance for fiscal 2022 is higher year over year owing to escalated input costs and COVID-19 costs. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its ongoing efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of the petroleum business and investment in growth projects will aid growth for the company as well.”

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.57) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.48) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $784.70.

NYSE:BHP opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.