Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Short Interest Update

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

BFFBF stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Biffa has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

