BioImpact Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the period. G1 Therapeutics accounts for 1.8% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned about 2.02% of G1 Therapeutics worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,800. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $437.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTHX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

