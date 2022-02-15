BioImpact Capital LLC Takes Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 308,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. Mirum Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 231,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $645.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

