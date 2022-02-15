BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 450 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $13,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BioLife Solutions stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 263.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
