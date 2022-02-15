Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 9.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $174.52. The company had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,543. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.90 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

