Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $828,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,839,000 after acquiring an additional 216,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.26. 892,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,082. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

