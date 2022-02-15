Bitcoin SV Tops One Day Volume of $80.88 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $80.88 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $96.44 or 0.00218344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,170.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.00770736 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00021950 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,980,277 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

