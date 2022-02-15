Black Maple Capital Management LP Has $237,000 Stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Black Maple Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GF. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,938. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $4.9188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

