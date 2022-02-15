Black Maple Capital Management LP Makes New $489,000 Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 24,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,553,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

