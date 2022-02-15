BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.41. 1,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 11.93% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

