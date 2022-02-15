BlackRock Inc. Buys New Shares in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,360,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,120,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.31% of Rapid Micro Biosystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPID. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,283,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of RPID opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.