BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of TC Energy worth $25,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.