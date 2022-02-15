BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.80% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $24,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,181,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,734,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

