BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.22% of Myovant Sciences worth $25,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.76.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

