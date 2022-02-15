BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $777.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $864.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

