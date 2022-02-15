BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($3.04) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.78 ($2.68).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's
