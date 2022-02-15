BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($3.04) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.78 ($2.68).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

