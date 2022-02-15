BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Down 56.9% in January

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,283 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of BYM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 60,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.