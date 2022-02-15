BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter.

BLE opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

