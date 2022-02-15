Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,059. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.