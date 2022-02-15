Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.