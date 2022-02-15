Bleichroeder LP Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,115,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 915,980 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma comprises 6.5% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $40,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 632.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $48.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

