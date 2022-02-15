Bleichroeder LP Makes New Investment in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,793,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Astra Space stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Astra Space, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.
Astra Space Profile
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
