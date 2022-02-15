Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Down 69.6% in January

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the January 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 902.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 25,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,222. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

