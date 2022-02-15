Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 226,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,072. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $620.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,940.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 80.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 687,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 112,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 844,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

