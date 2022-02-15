Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $161.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

