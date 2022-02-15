Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

