BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 250,000 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 1.62% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARYE opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

